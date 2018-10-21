Knoxville — From potholes to construction, some East Tennessee Roads can just drive you nuts. This week, In our Driving You Crazy series we're taking a closer look at the intersections of Kingston Pike and North Gallaher View Road in West Knoxville.

If you travel through this intersection here's something you may have noticed. There's a white barrier along the right turn lane, westbound at the intersection.

Viewer Philip Ford wrote to our newsroom: "I wonder why we can't make full use of the turn lane as originally engineered. The result has been extensive traffic back-ups in the afternoons when traffic volume is up."

Here’s the problem: The white barrier takes up about a third of the turn lane, which means several cars have to wait until there's enough space to merge and turn right. Ford says it's a headache for drivers, especially during rush hour.

“That seems to inhibit the flow and the use of that lane,” said Ford. “On an average day under good circumstances, you have to wait about two traffic lights to get through the righthand turn lane on to North Gallaher View.”

Knoxville Engineering Director Jim Hagerman says the barrier was built years ago. It serves as a declaration lane for driveways and nearby businesses in the area. Its job is to prevent traffic backups in front of a business parking lot.

Even though the barrier is helping businesses along the intersection, Hagerman admits that the barrier can be a little frustrating for drivers.

“It could help a lot more traffic move through that area if the full lane that was engineered could be utilized,” said Ford.

However, the barrier cannot come down. Hagerman says it's the best safety solution for the area under the present circumstances.

As always, we appreciate your questions. You're always welcome to send in more at drivingyoucrazy@wbir.com.

© 2018 WBIR