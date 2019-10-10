KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of East Tennessee's most popular new crops is suffering from dry conditions.

Many local farmers have started growing hemp -- but many of them said the current drought is affecting their plants.

According to Branson Funk of Lone Elk Farms, varied weather conditions this year have been a rollercoaster for hemp farmers. It started in the spring, when heavy rains seemed to promise a healthy crop.

"It rained pretty heavy, and then we stopped watering, and our hemp took off and did incredible," Funk said.

But when the rains stopped, the farm had to find alternate ways to keep the hemp watered. The crops survived, but Funk said the drought impacted the plants' growth.

"it stopped raining, and that caused a little bit of issues, had to bring out some irrigation equipment and water all of our hemp," Funk said. "And it definitely stunted the growth and hurt it a little bit, but we that's definitely gonna help In the processing."

For hemp growers across the state, the next step is harvest. Farmers like Funk are preparing to harvest the plants soon.