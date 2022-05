Several local crews and dive teams started their search around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a 19-year-old, Rhea County woman was recovered from Watts Bar Lake.

The body has been identified as 19-year-old Madison Taylor from Rhea County.

The TWRA says the call came in after Taylor entered the water from a boat to swim and did not resurface.