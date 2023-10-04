Office of Aging's Feed-a-Pet program in 'dire need' of dry pet food

Without the assistance of Feed-a-Pet, those enrolled in the program struggle each month to feed their pets.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CAC Office on Aging’s Feed-a-Pet program said it's in dire need of dry pet food to feed the pets of 96 limited-income older adults in the Knoxville-Knox County area.

"Our need is great and we are in short supply," the Office on Aging said in a press release.

Without the assistance of Feed-a-Pet, those enrolled in the program struggle each month to feed their pets and sometimes go without food themselves in order to feed their fur babies.

Dry dog and cat food is immediately needed to meet the demands of feeding pets this month.

The dry dog food that is needed is:

8 lb. bag Purina One Smartblend Small Bites

4 lb. bag Pedigree Small Bites

4 lb. bag Kibbles & Bits Small Bites

4 lb. bag Beneful Small Bites

The dry cat food that is needed is:

3.15 lb. bag Friskies

3.15 lb. bag Meow Mix

3.15 lb. bag Purina Cat Chow

The Office of Aging asked that donated bags be less than 10 pounds, as some of the clients of the program are unable to lift heavy items.

You can drop off the bags of food at these locations: