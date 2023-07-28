x
KPD to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on August 11

The checkpoint will happen the night of Friday, August 11 in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, August 11.

The checkpoint will take place on Broadway Street. Officers are on the lookout for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, KPD said. 

Over 43% of Knoxville's fatal 2022 crashes had possible alcohol or drug impairment, according to KPD. 

Last year, KPD acquired a DUI checkpoint trailer that will be used during the checkpoint.  

The Knoxville Police Department reminds motorists to practice safe driving habits in all situations.

    

