KPD to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on August 11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, August 11.

The checkpoint will take place on Broadway Street. Officers are on the lookout for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, KPD said.

Over 43% of Knoxville's fatal 2022 crashes had possible alcohol or drug impairment, according to KPD.

Last year, KPD acquired a DUI checkpoint trailer that will be used during the checkpoint.