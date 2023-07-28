KPD to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on August 11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, August 11.
The checkpoint will take place on Broadway Street. Officers are on the lookout for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, KPD said.
Over 43% of Knoxville's fatal 2022 crashes had possible alcohol or drug impairment, according to KPD.
Last year, KPD acquired a DUI checkpoint trailer that will be used during the checkpoint.
The Knoxville Police Department reminds motorists to practice safe driving habits in all situations.