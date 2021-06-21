Duke Energy installing new warning signs near dam following deadly tubing accident

A family of nine went tubing Wednesday night. Four survived after a harrowing 19 hours in the water. Four are confirmed dead, while Teresa Villano is still missing.

EDEN, N.C. — Duke Energy said it will install new signage warning about a dangerous dam on the Dan River following a deadly tubing accident last week.

Nine family members went over the dam. Four of them died and one is still missing - pregnant 35-year-old Teresa Villano.

The other four family members survived after a harrowing 19 hours in the water.

We spoke to all four survivors, and their relatives on Sunday afternoon. They said there should be better signage warning about the dangers of the dam.

Rockingham County Emergency Management Director Rodney Cates had previously said there are two signs indicating there's a dam ahead, but it's not necessarily a warning, and it's not a restricted area.

In light of the tragedy, a Duke Energy Spokesman told WFMY News 2's Jess Winters they’re installing "new, larger warning signs above and below the dam as quickly as possible to reinforce that the public should not approach the dam when on the river."

Duke Energy still uses the dam for its natural gas plant on the site. A spokesperson said the dam was originally built for the coal plant that was constructed in the 1940s and was in service until several years ago. The plant was demolished, but Duke Energy uses the cooling water from the river dam for the natural gas plant.

Emergency crews in Rockingham County are taking search efforts for the remaining family member 'day-by-day and not giving up.'