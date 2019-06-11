KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Duluth Trading Co. is set to open its first stores in Tennessee next week.

The company announced in April 2019 it would be building a brick-and-mortar store in Knoxville. The store will be at 116 North Cedar Bluff Road off Kingston Pike and will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 15.

Duluth is also opening a store in Franklin, Tennessee next week on Nov. 14. The two openings mark Duluth's 60th and 61st retail locations nationwide.

The company said the opening will feature a flannel ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. and professional lumberjack shows featuring axe throwing at 10:30 a.m. and noon.

The Knoxville store will be open normally Monday through Saturday from 10-8 p.m., and Sundays from 10-5 p.m.

At a time when many retailers are shuttering their brick-and-mortar stores, Duluth Trading Co. is one of the few that has seen growth in that sector. The company grew from just a handful of stores in 2010 to more than 40 across the U.S., with the closest one to Knoxville being 180 miles away in Louisville, Ky.

The company was founded back in 1989 and specializes in workwear. In the past decade, it has seen tremendous growth after branching out into wider consumer and online retail.

Duluth eventually grew to be a publicly traded company in 2015.

Part of that growth was likely thanks to the company's unique and quirky commercials, which started popping up on televisions across the nation around 2011.