Duluth Trading Company will soon build its first brick-and-mortar store in Tennessee in Knoxville.

Oppidan Investment Company, which works with the company to develop some of its new locations, filed a plan with the Knoxville-Knox County Metropolitan Planning Commission recently to bring the store to Knoxville.

The commission approved that plan Thursday, which will allow Duluth Trading Co. to build a store at 9063 Kingston Pike near Main Event entertainment center in the Cedar Bluff area.

Oppidan acquired a 2.85-acre lot to place the 15,000-square feet store, 103 parking spaces, as well as space to place a yet-to-be named small drive-thru restaurant next to Duluth.

At the moment, it's unclear when construction will begin or when the store will be finished. Duluth Trading Co. has yet to publicly announce its opening.

At a time when many retailers are shuttering their brick-and-mortar stores, Duluth Trading Co. is one of the few that has seen growth in that sector. The company grew from just a handful of stores in 2010 to more than 40 across the U.S., with the closest one to Knoxville being 180 miles away in Louisville, Ky.

The company was founded back in 1989 and specializes in workwear. In the past decade, it has seen tremendous growth after branching out into wider consumer and online retail.

Duluth eventually grew to be a publicly traded company in 2015.

Part of that growth was likely thanks to the company's unique and quirky commercials, which started popping up on televisions across the nation around 2011.