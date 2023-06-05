Former 'Knox County Executive,' Dwight Kessel, passes away at 96 years old

Kessel's career in public office started in the early 1960s and continued until the mid-1990s.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A prominent figure in Knox County passed away on Saturday, June 3, according to his daughter.

Dwight Kessel was 96 years old and passed away after a brief stay at a hospital in the area, according to his daughter. His career in the county's public offices started in 1963 when he began serving on Knoxville City Council. He then served as the Knox County Clerk in 1966, before he became the first "Knox County Executive" in 1980.

That office was later renamed to "Mayor." He held the position for 14 years. During his career, he also converted the Farragut Hotel into office space and created the Chapman Drug Company, which eventually become a multistate chain. He also helped create one of the nation's first internet companies, named U.S. Internet.

He also served with the Boy Scouts of America, the Greater Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, the Girls Club, the Knox County Health Council, the Development Corporation of Knox County, the Juvenile Court Advisory Board, the East Tennessee Foundation and many more.

"Dwight Kessel was a great public servant and leader. I was extremely proud to call him a friend and mentor. I had the privilege of serving as a commissioner when he was County Executive. He provided solid, ethical and visionary leadership. My heartfelt condolences go out to Gloria and members of his wonderful family," said Mike Ragsdale, a former mayor of Knox County.