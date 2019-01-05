KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A total of 100 e-scooters deployed in Downtown Knoxville on Wednesday, May 1.

You have two options: Spin and VeoRide. Here's what you need to know about each.

How much does it cost?

Both Spin and VeoRide cost $1 to unlock and $0.15 per minute during the ride.

VeoRide is giving users three free rides with the codes: VeoKnox, WeAllKnox and ScootKnox during the launch period.

How can I ride?

You have to be 18 years old or 13-17 with an adult's permission/identification.

Each one has its own app that you'll need to download to use them.

You'll just need to put your credit card information into the app and scan the QR code on the handlebars to get scooting.

The scooters can only travel at 15 mph.

The scooters are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. This time is subject to change based on special events.

Wearing a helmet is highly recommended.

Where can I find a scooter?

Each deployed 50 scooters all over Downtown Knoxville, just look for VeoRide's black and teal rides or Spin's orange and white ones.

You can see a map of scooters near you on each ones' app.

Where can I ride?

Again, look at the map in the app. Each app shows you where you can ride and marks the areas that are off limits.

If you ride outside of the limits, each scooter will power off.

Spin scooters will give you a verbal warning and slow to a stop.

VeoRide just slows down and eventually stops.

You cannot end the rides until you move the scooters to an appropriate location.

Once you finish your ride, you'll need to park the scooter in spots like street corners or near bike racks.

MOST IMPORTANTLY, you have to ride the scooters in the street. They are not allowed on sidewalks or greenways.