KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Eagle Scout donated more than 2300 pounds of pet food to a program dedicated to matching senior adults with senior pets.

13-year-old Adam Lunsford chose the program for his Eagle Scout project. He originally hoped to collect 700 pounds of cat and dog food for the Knox Paws program but ended up with more than triple that amount!

Lunsford delivered the food on Thursday.

He said he picked Knox Paws in honor of his grandfather.

"My Pappaw used it, he had a cat named Red, and so we had to use Knox Paws a couple times. This Eagle Scout project is an honor of him, I guess, because I don't know, he's just really nice," said Lunsford.

Knox Paws is a program provided through the Knoxville and Knox County Office on Aging. Research indicates that pets improve seniors’ physical, emotional, and mental health, so it's a win for both the seniors and the homeless animals.

They also provide pet food for seniors who can't afford it.