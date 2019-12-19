KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters found flames coming out from the windows when they responded to reports about a house fire on Lilac Avenue early Wednesday night.

When the Knoxville Fire Department arrived at the scene 9:52 p.m. on Dec. 18, the fire reached the attic. Flames were coming from the eaves of the roof and KFD went to work extinguishing them.

The house had been vacant for nearly a month and was in the possession of a bank. Nobody lived there. There were no utilities connected to the house.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.