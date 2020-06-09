Early-morning fire damages house, Rural Metro rescues dog from inside

No injuries were reported, and the dog seems to be doing well.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson.

Two people were inside the house on Strawberry Plains Pike when the first started, but got out quickly, according to Rural Metro. They were not injured.

While fighting the fire inside the house, crews found a small dog and were able to rescue it.

The crews have it oxygen and held onto it while finishing putting out the fire.

While it’s condition is unknown, the dog seems to be doing well from the pictures provided to Rural Metro.