No injuries reported from early morning Sevier County fire

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — No injuries were reported after a fire in Sevier County on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Sevier County Fire Department (SCFD) posted on Facebook that crews responded around 2:05 a.m. to a fire in the area of Powder Springs Road.

According to the post, crews stretched a 1.75 attack line and were able to put out the fire. No people were inside the home.

SCFD said several agencies responded to the scene and that one bedroom received "minimal fire damage" due to the homeowner closing their door.

"We would like to thank all our fire service mutual aid agencies that assisted us on this incident. Along with the supporting agencies EMS, Law Enforcement, and Utilities," the agency posted on social media.

