Early voting will begin Wednesday in East Tennessee for the upcoming 2020 Presidential preference primary and county primary elections.

Early voting begins on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and ends Feb. 25. After the early voting period ends, 'Super Tuesday' on March 3 will be your last chance to vote.

Knox County

In Knox County, registered voters can cast an early ballot at one of these 10 locations across the county from February 12 - 25:

City-County Building Small Assembly Room - 400 Main Street Love Kitchen - 2418 Martin Luther Kind Jr. Avenue Downtown West - 1645 Downtown West Boulevard New Harvest Park - 4775 New Harvest Lane Meridian Baptist Church (South) - 6513 Chapman Highway Knoxville Expo Center (North) - 5441 Clinton Highway Farragut Town Hall - 11408 Municipal Center Drive Carter Library - 9036 Asheville Highway Halls Recreation Center - 6933 Recreation Lane Karns Senior Center - 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Most voting centers will be open for standard hours Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be closed on Sundays. They will also be open on Monday, February 17 for President's Day.

The City-County Building, Meridian Baptist Church, and Knoxville Expo Center will be closed on certain days. You can find their specific schedules below:

Voters will be able to cast their picks in the non-partisan elections as well as either the Democratic or Republican Primaries. Party registration is NOT required to vote in either primary in the state of Tennessee. You can find sample ballots below:

►Sample Democratic Ballot

►Sample Republican Ballot

►More information from the Knox County Election Commission

Anderson County

Early Voting begins Wednesday, February 12 and ends Tuesday, February 25. All locations will be open Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Clinton Community Center - 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton Midtown Community Center - 102 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge Anderson Crossing Shopping Center - 3310 Andersonville Highway, Norris

►Sample Ballot

►More information from the Anderson County Election Commission

Blount County

Blount County will hold its early voting period from Feb. 12 -25 for the Presidential Preference Primary, County Primary and Rockford City Election at these locations:

Blount County Election Commission - 383 Court Street, Maryville Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Blount County Public Library - 508 North Cusick Street, Maryville Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Everett Gym - 318 South Everett High Road, Maryville Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Pellissippi Campus - 2731 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Providence Baptist Church - 5766 Sevierville Road, Seymour Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



►More information from the Blount County Election Commission

Sevier County

Sevier County will hold its early voting period from Feb. 12 -25 for the Presidential Preference Primary and School Board election. The Voting Machine Warehouse at 1145 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville and the Seymour Masonic Lodge #334 at 436 Boyds Creek Highway in Seymour will be open to early voters from 10 - 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

►Republican Sample Ballot

►Democratic Sample Ballot

►More information from the Sevier County Election Commission

Registering to Vote

Monday, Feb. 3, was the last day to register to vote in Tennessee in order to vote in the March 2020 primaries. However, there is still time to register to vote for the General Election in November.

In order to vote in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election -- you must be registered to vote in Tennessee by Monday, Oct. 5.

Here's what you need to know:

To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen 18 years or older on/or before the date of the next election.

You must also have an ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

You can register to vote online or update your voter registration.

You can also download the compete the Voter Registration Application and mail the applications to your county election commission or pick up a vote registration application in person at the following locations:

County Election Commission Offices

County Clerk’s Offices

Public Libraries

Register of Deeds Offices

To check your voter registration status, click here.

Early voting for the March primaries will begin Feb. 12 and end Feb. 25. And remember, primary election day is March 3.

RELATED: Knox County releases list of local candidates certified for 2020 primary election

RELATED: Early primary voting already underway in some states