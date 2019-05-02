KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — An abandoned home burned to the ground Tuesday in East Knox County.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Knox County Rural Metro Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire on Richard Lane in East Knox County. 

Crews said they arrived to a small residential structure at 1810 Davidson Lane fully engulfed in flames. No electricity was visible so a defensive attack on the fire was ordered.

The Northview Kodak Fire Department assisted in battling the flames. 

Rural Metro Fire said the cause is still under investigation.