Ron Hicks lost his home last week after a fire that sparked from a lightning strike destroyed it.

On Saturday, his neighborhood was there to help him through tough times.

People in the Kays Ridge neighborhood in East Knox County organized a block party benefit to help their friend and neighbor.

Knox County Rural Metro also showed up with a fire truck as the neighborhood enjoyed a cookout, all to help Hicks.

Hicks said he was incredibly appreciative.

"It made me realize that even in a time of need like this that I have friends that have actually come together, and I'm appreciative," he said.

Hicks said he isn't going anywhere. He's working to get a mobile home moved onto his property at Kays Ridge.