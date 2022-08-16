Progress continuing on affordable housing project in East Knoxville

The Ammons at Asheville Highway project hopes to bring more low-cost homes to the East Knoxville community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More rentals are being built in East Knoxville. One project is being built at the location of an abandoned hotel.

It's called the Ammons at Asheville Highway project and tenants will pay rent there based on their income, according to officials. Construction started in the fall, and city leaders said it could take around a year to complete.

New pictures shared online showed the frame of the buildings taking shape. Walls were put up with spots for windows. Renderings of the apartments show patio space with small, landscaped yard space around the apartment.

There will also be parking spaces with common areas for residents, with a community laundry and resource center. There will also be washer and dryer hookups in all units, according to the company managing the project.

Some units will also be accessible for people with disabilities. Appliances like dishwashers, ranges, microwaves and refrigerators will also be included. The apartment complex will also include an on-site playground.

The company also said it partnered with Comcast to provide affordable internet services.

Tenants will not need to pay more than 30% of their income on rent, once the apartments are available. There will be 80 new units once the project is complete. Funds for the new rental units came from the Affordable Rental Development Fund.

The project is being built at 4265 Asheville Highway.