The Burlington community in East Knoxville met on Sunday, Nov. 18 in Speedway Circle for a prayer walk, to stand together against gun violence.

This comes after 22-year-old Tamela Moore died after being shot last week at the 3700 block of Speedway Circle at Calvin Street. She later passed away as a result of her injures at UT Medical Center.

Bishop Kevin Perry helped facilitate the walk and said the idea was to create something bigger than just another conversation.

"It's a coming together of minds to put some resources to action to bring to the Burlington community," he said.

This week Perry and five others came together to create the Burlington Community Taskforce Team. It's goal is to take their initiative a step further than just having discussion.

Denzel Grant is born and raised in Knoxville and said he's been to just about every call to action in the last few months.

"What my goal is, is to get guys who look like me, young individuals, millennials who I feel like can play a part in bringing change into our community," Grant said.

He believes that opportunities like Sunday's prayer walk and call to action may provide a starting point for progress in the future.

"Us losing a young lady, a young mom, a daughter, a sister, I feel like this can be the catapult to do what it is we really need to do," Grant said.

