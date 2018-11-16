Church leaders, Knoxville Police officers, city officials and community members met in North Knoxville to discuss ways the community could end violence in the area.

Gwen McKenzie is the city councilwoman for the 6th district. She said the recent shooting on Speedway Circle made her realize it was time for a call to action.

"It made sense for all of us to come together and share information and talk about how we can all work together and move forward," McKenzie said.

Bishop Kevin Perry and Tatia Harris also helped facilitate the meeting, emphasizing the need for KPD to be a part of the conversation.

"Having KPD and the community work together that is what drives and makes strong, safe, healthy, hopeful communities," Harris said.

According to KPD, the numbers of shots fired reports are down this year, but it said that doesn't mean the conversation should end.

Throughout the night, dozens of people stood up to share their stories and emphasize ways their families have been affected by gun violence. Bishop Perry said that only furthers the need for a deeper dive into how the community can help itself and each other.

"I'm a product of inner city, I was born and raised in Walter P.Taylor homes, so I was a son that needed saving at one time," Perry said.

By the end of the night the group came up with a list of concerns but also a few solutions for the future. Bishop Perry, who is also the community outreach manager for Save Our Sons, said that will include a new community center aimed at helping African American men ages 14 to 24. He's hoping the new space will be a new beginning and hopefully a chance for new opportunities.

"I believe tonight was a representation of people who are fed up and want to see change," Perry said.

