KPD: One dead, two hurt after early morning shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and two are hurt after a shooting in the 2700 block of East Fifth Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting, which occurred outside of a house, at around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, KPD said.

It was reported that multiple people were seen running from the scene after the shooting, according to KPD.

Shortly after, another man with a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound was dropped off at the UT Medical Center by a black Ford sedan, which then left the scene, KPD said.

The sedan was later located by Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies on Chapman Highway. Another man with a "non-life-threatening" gunshot was found in the car and transported to UTMC for treatment, according to KPD.

The investigation is ongoing and in the early stages and KPD's Violent Crimes Unit investigators are continuing to interview possible witnesses, KPD said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.