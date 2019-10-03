KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sherene Jacobs says when she moved to east Knoxville years ago, she knew she'd discovered her place.



"It's almost like your melting pot," she says. "I found it very welcoming, the people of all different backgrounds, of all different ethnicities."



Jacobs would eventually learn about the City of Knoxville's Plan to develop part of Magnolia Avenue



"When they announced the streetscape project I'd known about it but I never knew about this monument," she said.



She's talking about the Magnolia Gateway Monument, a new structure the City of Knoxville is building at the corner of Magnolia and Jessamine. Part of that plan would put the name Magnolia on front of the new structure.

Jacobs says she found out about it on Facebook, and isn't the biggest fan of the idea.

"I don't want to be a part of Magnolia town," she says. "I want to be a part of Park City."



Jacobs says this led neighbors to create two petitions regarding the name.

The latest petition broke into 207 signatures. Residents main issue with the name Magnolia is that is that they believe Park City best describes the historical significance of the neighborhood.



In a statement, city spokesperson Eric Vreeland says "The city has been engaged with residents and business owners in developing a collaborative vision for this corridor project for about 10 years. The suggestion to use the name Park City rather than Magnolia only came up in recent months from a small number of residents."



But Jacobs says she and others think Park City is more fitting.



"We want to embrace the history because that's made these neighborhoods what they are," she says.



Knox County Commissioner Evelyn Gill agrees. She's out of town but was able to discuss the project with 10News over the phone.

"The name Park City is a unifying umbrella and that's what the community is fighting for."



After two-and-a-half years of living near Chilhowee Park, Jacobs also says it's worth fighting for.



"We want to keep the name because we want to embrace the history yet move it on, but not forget where we came from."







