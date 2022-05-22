Fatal Fire in East Knoxville apartments

Body discovered during response to fire at Woodview Apartments, according to Knoxville Fire Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters discovered a body in a recliner while responding to fire call Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Knox County 911 received the call to Woodview Apartments around 8 in the morning KFD says.

Crews arrived to reports of smoke coming from a downstairs apartment, says KFD.

Upon entry, crews found a fire in the front room of the apartment, according to KFD.

While putting out the fire crews discovered the body, says KFD.

The apartment sustained moderate damage and surrounding apartments suffered minor smoke damage, according to KFD.

Smoke alarms went off to alert other residents, KFD says.