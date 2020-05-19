KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a project years in the making and it's almost completed! The Magnolia Avenue streetscapes improvement project is making it easier for people to access areas of East Knoxville.

The City of Knoxville announced Thursday "only finishing touches remain" to complete the Magnolia Avenue revitalization project.

This is the first time in a while orange barrels and construction crews aren't lining the street in this East Knoxville community.

The City initially broke ground on the $7 million project in August of 2018. Since then, crews worked hard changing traffic patterns and widening the road and sidewalks between Jessamine and North Bertrand streets.

In 2019, storm drainage was improved and new traffic signals installed.

Now, new landscaped center medians, left-turn lanes, trees, wider sidewalks, bike lanes and safer crossing walks with pedestrian signals have been installed.

Dawn Michelle Foster, the City of Knoxville's redevelopment director, said the added plants and changes help enhance the area.

"We call it green is the new gray by enhancing the landscaping and vegetative needs and the new plantings of trees and placing benches and giving it this great new look and form," Foster said.

The goal from the beginning was to improve the look and overall mobility of the area.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the nearly complete project is a great representation of former Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero's vision for East Knoxville.

"Beyond the aesthetics, this is an important City investment," Kincannon explained. "Streetscape improvements help leverage private commercial investment, which creates both jobs and new neighborhood amenities."

All that's left to do are some finishing touches, like new KAT bus stop shelters and wrapped utility boxes lining the avenue.

City leaders said the improvements make it safer for everyone whether you live or work in this neighborhood or are just passing through. Overall, they want to keep encouraging economic growth and business opportunities in East Knoxville. This project is a step toward that.