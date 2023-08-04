KFD: East Knoxville business damaged after Friday night fire

No one was hurt in the overnight fire. Firefighters put out the flames in about 13 minutes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Everyone is okay after a fire at an East Knoxville business late Friday night.

Knoxville Fire responded to a call at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Hire Quest building on 417 Holly Street. The business is right across the street from Caswell Park.

Crews were able to put out the flames in about 13 minutes.

KFD says no one was in the building at the time of the fire, but there is now damage. There is moderate smoke, water, and fire damage throughout, with the majority of the damage to one end of the structure.