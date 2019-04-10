KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Coffee Day has come and gone -- but in East Knoxville, coffee is stealing the spotlight again.

East Knoxville's first-ever local coffee shop, Perk City, will open Friday morning. It's located on East Magnolia Avenue across from Chilhowee Park -- and owner Sherene Jacobs said she wants to show the city that great things are happening on Magnolia.

"Magnolia has a really kind of bad reputation at times, and I want to help change that and let people know how great the people are here," Jacobs said.

Jacobs said she wants to create a hang-out space for the area. The shop will serve coffees, teas, and homemade baked goods.

Perk City is named after its neighborhood: Park City. Jacobs said she wants the shop to have a friendly, community atmosphere -- she hopes it'll be like the classic television show "Cheers," where customers are known and 'everybody knows your name.'