Local organizations pitch in to bring upgrades to Austin-East High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville is one step closer to some upgrades as community organizations work to support and invest in the school.

Leadership Knoxville said Thursday it got the ball rolling on brining electronic signage to the school after meeting with the Austin-East High School Alumni Association.

The organization is partnering with the Tennessee Valley Authority, East Tennessee Foundation, and several area banks to make the upgrades possible.

