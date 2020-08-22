Volunteers repaint vandalized Black Lives Matter mural Saturday

Three weeks after parts of the mural were destroyed, volunteers put paint to the pavement and reclaimed their message.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers restored the vandalized Black Lives Matter mural in East Knoxville on Saturday, after it was vandalized in July.

KPD said three weeks ago, someone spilled a black paint-like substance over the mural in front of Austin East High School, covering it.

Volunteers said they wanted to respond to the hate with a repaint.

Placing tape and dipping in paint was how the nonprofit Black Coffee Justice rolled over the damage to the Black Lives Matter mural.

"We're out here showing the community that no matter what we are gonna repaint it," volunteer Alexandaria Bolz said. "It's that important."

The vandalism happened in the middle of the night two weeks after the original paint dried on the mural.

"I thought that it would be safe here with it being in the Black community in front of a Black school, and it would go unbothered, and it was heartbreaking," volunteer Rontrice Thomas said.

While some were surprised that someone would cover up the Black Lives Matter mural, other people like Black Coffee Justice leader Constance Every wasn't.

"Just like anywhere else in America we have racism here that we need to address as well," Every said.

Because of that racism, volunteers had to clean up the damage they didn't create.

"It was infuriating," Every said. "It was a moment of where we had to catch ourselves in that moment to not become the hate we were receiving."

Organizers said they are going to get smarter with security so it doesn't happen again. They plan to install cameras to keep an eye on the mural.

"You never give up," Every said. "We are resilient in our concept and so we said 'it'll go back down' that's plain and simple. That's too easy, and then we'll install some security systems you know we'll put our own cameras up so we can watch for ourselves."

The 16 letters, "Black Lives Matter," were painted on the pavement at the beginning of July. The organization received a permit the day before the paint dried.

With the community's support, the volunteers are confident the repaint will reclaim the message.

"No matter what happens we will come back stronger," Thomas said.