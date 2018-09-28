KNOXVILLE — Following hours of coverage concerning Judge Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assault allegations, 10News set out to hear how the people of East Tennessee feel about the situation.

►READ MORE: Kavanaugh, Ford hearing concludes after emotion-filled testimonies

►RELATED: Trump orders new FBI probe of Kavanaugh, Senate vote delayed

We headed to Midway Barber Shop and Shear Master Salon, divided by a wall in the same building, to ask people what they believe to be the truth. All of the customers and employees had varying opinions on the allegations, but the one thing they were united in was their frustration with politicians.

“I think it should have been investigated and that they should have brought witnesses in," said customer Glenn Noah. “He seemed hesitant to have it investigated by the FBI.”

Noah's barber, Clay Smith, wasn't sure who to believe.

“I can’t say for sure, who remembers what they did when they were 17 years old,” he wondered.

Becky Needham, a stylist on the other side of the wall, said she's disappointed in how politicians are acting.

“The leaders of our country can’t even speak to each other respectfully," she said. “Everybody’s decided what side they’re on and they’re just gonna scream about it.”

Kathy Chandler, the stylist who works beside Needham, said she doesn't understand why Kavanaugh's accusers didn't come forward earlier, but wants an investigation to get to the bottom of it.

”I think maybe there should have been an investigation of it," she said. “We do know that sometimes your past can come back to haunt ya.”

While their viewpoints differed, every person 10News came in contact with expressed a desire for politicians to try harder to work together.

“I think they need to come together and quit beating up on each other," said Amy Tillett, a barber at Midway. “If everyone treated each other the way they want to be treated it would help... a whole lot.”

© 2018 WBIR