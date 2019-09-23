KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennesseans laced up for the second annual Rollin' on Rocky Top 5k run/walk.

The race focuses solely on people with disabilities. It took place at UT Gardens Sunday afternoon.

The rider athletes were pushed by able-bodied partners with specialized racing chariots.

"The organization Ainsley's Angels in East Tennessee sponsored the event.

We like to spread the message of inclusion in all aspects of life, not just in road racing," said Angi Lanciano, Ambassador for Ainsley's Angels in East Tennessee. "But, we want to make sure they're given the opportunity to do something they normally couldn't do on their own."

Rollin' on Rocky Top is part of the 2019 Ainsley's Angels Race Series which is a culmination of 12 endurance events held across the nation.

The main focus is to get as many people with special needs off the sidelines and across the finish line.

