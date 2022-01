From snowy mountain trails to goats playing in the snow, this is what our viewers shared with us!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a wave of sleet and rain, East Tennessee got to experience some snowfall following a winter storm on Sunday.

Many of our viewers shared their wonderful photos of a wintry Tennessee.

A bunny experiences their first snow!

Some people took advantage of the wintry weather to make a snowman.

You can check more of our photos in the gallery!