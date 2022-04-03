East Tennessee ambulance company to start tele-nurse service in March

People who call 911 in Knox County may soon be connected to a nurse if their condition warrants it, instead of an ambulance being sent out.

American Medical Response, an East Tennessee ambulance company, announced they would develop a tele-nurse service that would connect people to nurses to help them through situations that an ambulance would otherwise be sent out for.

Officials said the program would help ensure crews respond to emergencies quickly and effectively, instead of having to be pulled around the area responding to other kinds of situations. Before connecting callers to a nurse, dispatchers will need to determine their situation is not life-threatening.

The nurse may then suggest callers get help at an urgent care, instead. Officials said the program may also help reduce overcrowding at emergency rooms. They also said it can also be expanded to allow rideshare options with responders.

For example, officials said people who call 911 for dental issues will be able to talk about the problem with a nurse. If they can't get to a dentist who can provide appropriate care, the ambulance service may be able to arrange a ride for the person later.

The program is called Nurse Navigation and is expected to start March 15, according to Daryl Warren, the operations manager at AMR.