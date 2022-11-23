Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals

The Roane County Animal Shelter and Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society said they were at capacity for animals and were looking for people to adopt pets.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets.

The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.

On Saturday, they also shared a video of their kennel. Many of them were filled with dogs looking for a forever home. The video showed some of the dogs' temperaments and personalities.

The Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society also said they were beyond full capacity. They said they were working to avoid having to euthanize animals for space. However, they said they had no kennels open for new dogs.

They said there were dogs kept in their office, and one was about to be put in their meet-and-greet room. They reduced their adoption fees until Saturday, hoping to attract adopters.

"We can't keep this up without adopters and fosters. Please help save a life if you can," they said on social media.

They also said they were completely full of cats. Their adoption fees are listed below.

Kittens: $50 or two for $85

Cats 6 months and above: $40

Dogs 6 months and above: $75

Tad and Penny (under 6 months) $125