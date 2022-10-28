'We haven't been able to catch a break' | Some East TN animal shelters filling up fast

Young-Williams Animal Center and the Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society said they are having to find more room as their animal shelters fill up.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two large animal centers in East Tennessee said their shelters are filling up fast. The Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society said their facility is full of animals, and they said housing issues and rising prices are contributing to the problem.

"We're seeing housing being a big factor for people needing to give up animals. Not only does it seem like housing is more limited just to find, but you have to find one that also will allow animals and it's just even harder," said Laurie Hotel, the executive director of the Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society. "We also have just the cost of everything seems to have gone up recently, including pet food. Pet food has been harder to find, even."

To help people be able to continue feeding their pets, she said they also operate a pet food pantry. However, they said they are giving out food faster than they can stock it.

"We just feel like we haven't been able to catch a break. Unfortunately, we currently have a pregnant dog housed in one of our restrooms," she said. "We have multiple dogs up in our office right now. And we are just so so full that every time we get a dog out, it seems like we just fill that kennel back up."

She said people can donate food for their pet food pantry, or volunteer to help at the center. They can also donate through the animal center's website. They are also hosting BarkTober, which includes a dock diving competition, Weiner dog races, a silent auction, a costume parade and a costume contest.

It will be 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Saturday at 975 Central Church Road, in Morristown.

THIS Saturday!!! This event is going to be SO much fun and benefits our shelter along with other shelters. We hope to see you there! 🎉🐾🐶 Posted by Morristown Hamblen Humane Society on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Young-Williams Animal Center also said Friday they were at critical capacity for dogs and needed the community's help to adopt and foster them. They said an adoption event is going on all weekend where adoption fees for adult animals are waived.