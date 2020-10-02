KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For some Knoxville runners, the training starts early. Very early.

Some of East Tennessee's crawling champs raced to the finish line Sunday at the Knoxville Ice Bears' 'Diaper Derby.'

In the race's three heats, parents used toys and cheers to encourage their babies to the finish line. It's only open to babies who are still crawling -- but they sure were fast.

