East Tennessee Children's Hospital hit by 'IT security issue'

On Monday morning the hospital said its phone system went down. Later that afternoon, it said its cyber forensics team and outside agencies were actively responding.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children's Hospital said Monday its cyber forensics teams and outside agencies were responding after it fell victim to an unspecified "information technology security issue."

ETCH said the issue occurred Sunday evening.

"Maintaining the safety and security of our patients and their care is our top priority. We are still able to care for our patients. Our cyber forensics teams and outside agencies are doing everything possible to minimize any disruption. The response is active and still ongoing,” ETCH said.

On Monday morning, the hospital said it was dealing with a phone service outage. Regular appointments with pediatricians and specialists were held as scheduled, but the hospital was unable to provide a timeline for when service would be restored.