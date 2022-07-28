East TN Crime Stoppers sees record number of tips come in, rising prices could be reason behind it

The coordinator of the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said June was their busiest month yet.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that works very closely with East Tennessee's law enforcement agencies.

"Oftentimes when law enforcement brings us their cases, it is because they have gotten to the point where they need leads," said coordinator Stacey Payne. "They are asking for the community to give them something and that is where our tipsters step in."

The East Tennessee Crime Stoppers program started just over a year ago, in May 2021. Payne said this past June was the busiest month they have had.

"We averaged about 21 tips a day," she said. "Some are good tips, some are not, but that is what we are doing — asking for that information."

Payne added that, from what she has heard from tipsters, rising prices could be the driving force behind that rise in tips.

"We are starting to hear more and more from our tipsters that they would have given us a tip regardless of the reward money; they want that crime solved or that person off the street," she said. "But with the economy being the way it is, they could really use that money. And then we have had some reward recipients who will turn around and tell us, 'Thank you, this is really going to help me pay my bills, pay, buy those groceries, pay for my gas.'"

Rewards are usually about $1,000. However, Payne said it can vary from case to case. She said, regardless of whether a person needs the extra money or not, tips can be crucial to keeping the streets of East Tennessee safer.