Emergency crews from East Tennessee are heading to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian

"I guess it's the calm before the storm. You know, it's a beautiful day,” said Bobbi Jo Henderson as she anticipates the arrival of a big storm.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of emergency medical responders from across Tennessee are in Florida waiting for Hurricane Ian's arrival. This is a storm that weather experts say could strengthen to a category 4.

Hurricane Ian is not expected to make landfall in Florida until Thursday. Emergency crews from across Tennessee are gathering supplies and getting ready for what's coming. One responder from Anderson County said this is not her first mission. She said she always hopes for the best but expects the worst.

Henderson says this is not her first time providing aid during natural disasters.

“Even the Gatlinburg wildfires, when we had those at home — we were deployed for that as well," she said.

Henderson knows things can take a turn for the worst. She and Scott Thomas, both from Anderson County Emergency Management Systems, are getting ready for Hurricane Ian.

"We're down here with the different EMS agencies from all over the state of Tennessee,” said Thomas.

Henderson and Thomas touched down in Florida at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. With little to no sleep, they hit the ground running. When medical response teams are deployed for natural disasters, they are trained to help wherever needed.

Henderson says as Hurricane Ian travels from Cuba to Florida, they can only wait.