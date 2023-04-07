'I can never thank them enough' | East Tennessee flag display honors veterans

Timothy John Brown's uniform stands in front of the display as a somber reminder that freedom comes at a cost. PTSD claimed the 20-year veteran's life last April.

POWELL, Tenn. — Marcus Brown wakes up at dawn every year to put out flags on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and the Fourth of July. For the past 20 years, it's been his way of saying "thank you" to those who serve in the military.

"This is an appreciation of our country, and what we all stand for, and the freedoms we have," Brown said. "The display is to honor our military course and those who stand to protect our freedoms."

It started shortly after 9/11 when his son Timothy John Brown was serving in the Air Force. Now, it honors his son's sacrifice.

"He loved his service. He loved what he did. He was very much devoted to that," Brown said. "April 7 of last year, PTSD claimed his life and it's been a very, very tough year for his mother and myself."

The display includes flags for every branch of the military and prisoners of war, as well as dozens of smaller American flags.

Now, it includes one of Timothy John Brown's uniforms as well.

"A lot of lives have stood in the way for that freedom. They're no longer here of course," Brown said. "I hope it reminds them of your freedom and the people that stood the protect their freedom."

On the Fourth of July, some people honked as they drove by. Others stopped to take pictures or thank Brown for his family's service.