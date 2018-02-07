A 9-year-old Tennessee girl has died after a tree fell on her while she was camping with her family.

It happened Sunday morning at the Foster Falls campground in South Cumberland State Park, which is located northwest of Chattanooga.

The girl, who is from nearby Tracy City, was in her tent when the tree fell.

Other campers helped the family try to rescue the girl before emergency crews arrived.

The girl's father also had minor injuries.

WRCB contributed to this report.

