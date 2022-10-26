Some people in East Tennessee take decorating for Halloween very seriously

As people drive by some East Tennesse houses, you may notice witches hanging from a tree or a skeleton sitting on a front porch.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and some people in East Tennessee are taking the holiday seriously with festive decorations. While driving through some neighborhoods, you may notice witches hanging from trees or skeletons sitting on a front porch.

A national poll of homeowners shows more than 80% of households plan to decorate their homes this year, including one family here in Knoxville. They say Halloween is their favorite time of year.

"And my husband could probably pay our house off if he quit buying Halloween decorations, but he has a great time with it,” said Lisa Stinnett.

According to Stinnett, her family goes all out for Halloween every year.

“It's just so much fun with the kids come about. We have droves of kids that come to our neighborhood, specifically now. And it's grown every year,” she said.

They start decorating at the beginning of October. Throughout the month, they add more until it is spooked out for the big holiday.

“Well, right now, there's very little out. There are a couple of blow-ups. There are a few lights, but it's fundamental. We've saved most of it for Halloween night just because so much of its animatronics and things like that,” said Stinnett.

It costs a pretty penny to go all out for Halloween, like the Stinnett's. They said they spent around $1,500 this year to decorate for Halloween.

The National Retail Federation predicts over half of Americans will spend money on decorations, totaling over $3 billion.