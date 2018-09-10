Following a deadly limousine crash in upstate New York, East Tennessee limo companies want people to know they're working hard to keep you safe when you ride with them.

When you step in to a limo, you expect to have a good time.

There are a lot of safety inspections done behind the scenes in Tennessee to make sure that happens.

"We go through a background check and have the limousines certified and inspected by the City of Knoxville Police Department," said Michael Haley.

He's the owner of Elite Limos and has been in the business for 10 years.

"We do our own annual inspection which is required by the federal law, and then monthly inspections through us," said Haley.

His drivers also do pre- and post-ride inspections to make sure all limos are up to code.

The vehicles are registered with KPD and have commercial license plates and insurance.

Drivers go through training, too.

"We've got a safety video that they watch, kind of do a short test with them," said Haley.

Drivers are all licensed, and those who operate bigger stretch limos are certified to do so.

Their drive times are regulated, too.

"We don't let our drivers drive more than 10 hours," said Haley.

Inside his limos, you'll find seatbelts, but Tennessee state law doesn't require you to wear them in the back of a limo.

"Usually [people] won't put them on unless it's a school function," said Haley.

Riders can't be forced to wear them, but Haley asks if you ride in a limo, please stay in your seat.

Newer models have emergency exits in the ceiling, and in some cases extra doors for people to get out if necessary.

It's all to make riders feel safe when riding around town.

What happened in New York, Haley said, is extremely rare.

He suggests people do their research when picking a limo from any company for any event to make sure they're working with someone reputable.

If you want to make sure the vehicle you're riding in is up to standard, limousine inspection records are kept on file at the KPD Inspections Unit.

