East Tennesseans had a lot of fun celebrating America's 243rd birthday on Thursday, and thankfully the weather held out for the most part and the celebrations went off without a hitch!

Fireworks streaked through the sky all across the area with thunderous booms and more thunderous applause.

In Knoxville, Festival on the Fourth in World's Fair Park had it all: Music, food, fun, dogs (even though we're pretty sure the city asked people to leave the furry friends home...), and it was capped off with the Sunsphere being lit up by fireworks with some classic patriotic tunes performed by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

Gatlinburg rebounded with both barrels blazing red, white and blue Thursday night after their midnight parade was unfortunately called off due to severe storms.

In Oak Ridge, the Fourth was huge! Dozens gathered at AK Bissell Park and the Oak Ridge Community Band performed as part of the festivities. Folks were having a great time celebrating America's independence!

"We came out here. We started coming out here hoping we could dance, but we couldn't dance out on the sidewalks and the grass, but we still enjoy the music so we keep coming back," one festival goer said.

Did you miss the fireworks? Here's a recap from Oak Ridge, Gatlinburg and Knoxville: