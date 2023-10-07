East Tennessee man begins cross-country motorcycle journey to raise money and awareness to fight childhood cancer

Sean Patel left Monday on a journey of 7,600 miles across the U.S. He hopes it will help raise money and awareness in the fight to end childhood brain cancer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past few weeks, a Knoxville man has been tuning up one of his motorcycles to get it ready for a long journey. Sean Patel left the city Monday on a cross-country trip across the U.S. -- one he hopes will have a real impact for a good cause.

Patel is traveling close to 7,600 miles on his motorcycle to raise money and awareness for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's Ride for Kids. The ride is the longest-running national motorcycle charity program, according to the foundation.

"It's definitely amazing to be out on the road by yourself. You get to see a lot of things," Patel said. "It's gonna be a lot of fun, a lot of networking at the same time.

Patel left Knoxville on Monday to begin his journey. He said he is riding in honor of a friend whose child was diagnosed with brain cancer.

He hopes his ride will help other families out there that may be experiencing something similar.

"Maybe there's a family out there who hasn't heard about us. They could actually connect to the program and get their family some help or friends or somebody they know within their circle... that there is a program out there which can help them," Patel said.

The foundation said the demand for pediatric brain tumor research and family support is at an all-time high, so it is trying to raise more than $1 million this year.