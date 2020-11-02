MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. — A Hawkins County man is behind bars after investigators said he stole more than a quarter of a million dollars from his grandmother.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Jones, 48, stole more than $300,000 from his grandmother and her estate by writing checks from her account to himself for false reimbursements. The TBI said this happened between November 2014 and January 2016.

The TBI said Jones is currently serving as the mayor of Mount Carmel, Tennessee.

Jones was indicted on one count of theft over $250,000 and was booked into the Hawkins County Jail Monday on a $300,000 bond.