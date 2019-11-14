The 134th Air Refueling Wing welcomed local leaders aboard one of their KC-135 Stratotankers Thursday to help them learn more about their vital mission.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor, and incoming Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon took a flight with Tennessee Air National Guardsmen to get a better idea all the work and training that goes into supporting air refueling missions here at home and overseas.

The three were able to witness in-air refueling from the birds-eye view of the refueling pod, which is a rare opportunity.

“It’s amazing to me that the refueling is all done by hand,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Watching the F-15s approach, refuel, then fly away in a matter of seconds was a truly an incredible experience.”

The mayors also learned more about the impact the 134th ARW has on the East Tennessee community and other important work hundreds of local Airmen do to support national defense.

“It’s really impressive to know that this is right here in our community,” said Knoxville City Mayor Indya Kincannon. “I was also glad to hear about the incredible economic impact of the Wing and I’m looking forward to continue to work with the Tennessee Air National Guard.”

