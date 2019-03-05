LOUDON, Tenn. — An East Tennessee mom is thankful tonight her little boy is recovering after a truck backed over him.

Landon looks like your average almost three-year-old playing in his front yard

But on Sunday, he was in the hospital

"I said anything under death I'll take," said his mom Colby Pindar. "Anything. I mean as long as I can have him I'll take him any way I can take him."

Pindar thought the worst as she heard her son screaming after the unthinkable happened.

"I heard the truck start. I immediately started looking for Landon and then I turned around and there he was, on the ground, the truck on him," said Pindar.

A pick-up truck backed onto Landon's right hip, fracturing his pelvis on both sides.

"The scene was just horrific, like for any parent, just to see your kid and a vehicle on top of your kid," said Pindar.

After a few days at East Tennessee Children's Hospital, land on was cleared. No need for surgery right now. He has a check up in three weeks.

Landon is in some pain, and not able to walk far on his own.

"For him to not be able to walk is just eating him up, because he wants to so bad," said Pindar.

Landon, in a way, is lucky.

According to kidsandcars.org, in the U.S. at least 50 children are backed over by vehicles every week.

More than 60% of those incidents involved a larger sized vehicle, like a truck or van.

In more than 70% of these incidents, a parent or close relative is behind the wheel.

Landon feels pain when he tries to walk on his own at the hospital.

Colby Pindar

Dozens of children die.

"I've gotten a little bit of hate from other parents," said Pindar. "They're like, 'why weren't you watching him?' and it happened within seconds, I mean that's how fast it happened."

Pindar doesn't blame the driver who hit Landon. She knows it was an accident, and just hopes other kids can be spared.

"Take five seconds out of everybody's life just to double check," she said.

As of May 2018, all new cars are required to have back-up cameras. This helps, but just taking a walk around your car before getting in may save a life.