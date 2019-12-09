KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Morristown native Jason Pack went from watching 9/11 unfold on television to filming the aftermath in a helicopter just two days later.

"In the middle of one of the biggest things that's ever happened in the country in the middle of New York City," he said.

Pack was a part of a FEMA team dispatched to document the recovery, a moment he remembers vividly and will never forget.

East Tennessee native recalls capturing 9/11 recovery efforts

"You see it on television and words just can't describe what you see," Pack said.

Over the course of those six weeks Pack would see a lot, from the depths of ground zero to places where it felt as the world came to a pause.

"The world did stop there for a minute, for hours for days depending on who you were," he said.

He experienced that firsthand, mainly when he came face to face with those affected.

"Having people run up to you with posters of their family members saying have you seen this person, have you seen my mom have you seen my dad," he said.

It was during those interactions Pack realized the world had changed and the entire nation would feel it.

"It changed everybody's life forever," he said.

As a person behind the lens he felt that too.

"How could it not," Pack said.

Eighteen years after tragedy, Pack said he's seen gleams of hope.

"Even in the worst of times you see the best in people come out in, in everything," he said.

It is a period of our history he said we must never forget.

"It's important to remember the men and women who gave their lives that day and the men you don't hear about who go out and answer the call everyday," he said.