Organizations partner to give 750 elementary school students new shoes in East Tennessee

The Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee partnered with other organizations to make sure students had new shoes for school.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of elementary school students in East Tennessee can receive new shoes on Friday from organizations working together.

The Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee joined Samaritan's Feet, an international charity, to deliver the shoes. They also partnered with Coca-Cola and Food City to give students new shoes.

They handed the shoes out to Lonsdale Elementary School students in Knox County on Friday. The Boys and Girls Club in Clinton will also be able to give every student at North Clinton Elementary a new pair of shoes through a similar partnership.

"We understand that not everyone is in need. Maybe not everyone needs the same amount of help. Whatever that amount of help is, the Boys and Girls Club wants to be that bridge between the school and the community," said Matthew Queener, the director of the Clinton Boys and Girls Club.

Between Lonsdale Elementary School and North Clinton Elementary School, organizers said they will be able to give out a total of 750 pairs of shoes. Organizers said they recently sized students between Pre-K and fifth grade at North Clinton and will hold a shoe giveaway event on Sept. 20.