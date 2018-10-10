Only weeks after Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas, East Tennessee organizations are again mobilizing to help in the aftermath of a storm.

The American Red Cross said their volunteers are in staging areas in Alabama and Georgia, with local Red Cross organizations manning shelters in Florida.

KUB has sent seven crews to the hurricane zone. They're in Tallahassee, FL. and Albany, GA.

Remote Area Medical said it is monitoring the situation and will send supplies as needed.

The Knoxville Fire Department, which has sent swift water rescue squads to similar storms in the past, said it has not yet been asked to assist counterparts in Florida.

AMR Ambulances have sent five paramedics, EMTs and a team leader to Florida for hurricane relief. They left Wednesday morning.

The Salvation Army of Knoxville mobilized an emergency response team to deploy on Thursday to provide necessities to hurricane victims, including warm meals and water.

The State of Tennessee mobilized ambulance strike teams from across the state to Florida to provide support for emergency crews. Knox, Blount, Jefferson, Greene, Grainger, Sullivan and Washington counties were apart of that effort, which is expected to last for 11 days.

